Vaccination of vulnerable groups in Western Province begins

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Health authorities have commenced the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on the general public identified as vulnerable groups in the Western Province.

Army Commander Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the Colombo Municipal Council commenced the vaccination process today.

The vulnerable groups from among the general public have already been identified, and have been selected under two key factors.

The individuals selected to be vaccinated are those who constantly interact with the public and those who face a high risk of getting infected, especially such as those involved in public janitorial services.

General Shavendra Silva further said people from the priority group above the age of 31 will receive the vaccination.

The Western Province has been selected as a high number of Covid infected individuals have been repeatedly detected from the Colombo and Gampaha Districts within the Province on a daily basis.

The Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said as an initial step the selected individuals will receive the Oxford AstraZeneca Covieshield vaccine received from India.

General Shavendra Silva said Sri Lanka will utilize vaccines from the 250,000 vaccine doses received earlier, while the public will also be immunized using the doses from the batch of 500,000 vaccines to be received this week.

He further said that the vaccines received via the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covax facility will also be utilized for this purpose.

The WHO is in talks with Sri Lanka to provide vaccines to cover 27 % of the population. (Colombo Gazette)