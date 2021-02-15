Special operation to nab people without face masks

A special operation is to be launched today to nab people moving around in public without face masks.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that people are still moving around without face masks.

As a result, a special operation will be launched today to nab people moving around in public without face masks.

He said that legal action will be taken against individuals seen in public without face masks.

Meanwhile, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said that 802 infected individuals were detected in Sri Lanka over the 24-hour period ending at 06am today.

Of those found to be infected, the highest number of infected people were found in the Colombo District.

The NOCPC said 238 infected individuals were found in the Colombo District, 162 from the Gampaha District, 68 from the Kalutara District, and 333 from the remaining districts.

In the Colombo District, the Maharagama, Mattakkuliya, and Borella areas reported high number of infected persons with 16, 12 and 11 detections respectively.

Forty-one infected people were detected in Ragama, making it the highest detection in the Gampaha District, followed by 12 from Wattala, and ten each from Kadawatha and Ganemulla.

Over ten infected individuals were found from the Bulathsinhala, Beruwala, Kalutara and Mahagama areas in the Kalutara District.

Over ten infected people each were also found in the Kandy and Udapalatha areas in the Kandy District, while 26 infected people were detected in the Alawwa area in the Kurunegala District, and ten infected individuals were reported from Velankulam in the Mannar District.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 75, 653 confirmed Covid patients to date, with 68, 695 recoveries, and 6,561 people in medical care.

The NOCPC said 9,089 people were currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at 92 quarantine centres across the country.

With seven more Covid -related deaths being reported yesterday, the COVID-19 death toll in Sri Lanka rose to 397.

Among the deaths, 384 of the deaths were reported during the second wave of the coronavirus reported in Sri Lanka since October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)