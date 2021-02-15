MPs to get Covid jab after being included in vulnerable groups

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Parliamentarians are to receive the coronavirus vaccine after being included in the list of vulnerable groups.

Arrangements have been made to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all Parliamentarians, officials said.

Sergeant-at- Arms of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Narendra Fernando told Colombo Gazette that the vaccination process has been scheduled to be conducted from tomorrow (16) till Friday (19).

Narendra Fernando said a final decision on the programme will be taken today, and the decision is subject to change.

He said if approved, the MPs will receive the Oxford AstraZeneca Covieshield vaccine obtained from India recently.

Fernando further said the MPs have been identified as part of the vulnerable group from among those who interact closely with the public.

Health authorities today commenced the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on the general public identified as vulnerable groups in the Western Province.

The Colombo Municipal Council commenced the vaccination process on those identified to be constantly interacting with the public and those who face a high risk of getting infected, especially such as those involved in public janitorial services. (Colombo Gazette)