Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka crosses the 400 mark

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka crossed the 400 mark today.

The Government Information Department said that six new deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported today.

This took the coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka to 403 today.

Of the six victims, one is a 78-year-old man from Divulankadawala. He died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH).

The second victim is a 48-year-old woman from Pallethalawinna. She died while receiving treatment at the IDH hospital in Angoda.

The third victim is a 57-year-old man from Hanwella. He was transferred from the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama to the IDH Hospital where he died.

The fourth victim is an 80-year-old man from Nugegoda. He died while receiving treatment at the IDH hospital in Angoda.

The fifth victim is a 68-year-old man from Wattala. He died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The sixth victim is a 70-year-old man from Hunnasgiriya. He died while receiving treatment at the Kandy National Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)