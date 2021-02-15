All events in schools temporarily suspended

All events in schools have been temporarily suspended due to the current coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Education Ministry Secretary Professor Kapila Perera has issued a directive advising all schools to suspend all special functions organized and to be held in the future too.

The Principals of all schools have been instructed in this regard by the relevant Zonal Education officers.

A decision has been taken to suspend all special events at schools, after the Education Ministry had received reports of such functions being organized disregarding the pandemic.

Professor Kapila Perera said it was the responsibility of the school administrations to protect the students and their staff.

He said therefore, all special events in schools have been temporarily suspended until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)