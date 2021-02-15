AG looks to tighten noose on Ravi and Arjun

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today submitted a request to appoint a second trial-at-bar to hear the case on the third Central Bank bond auction conducted in 2016.

The AG requested Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya to appoint the new trial-at-bar to commence hearings on the third bond auction conducted on 31st March 2016.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Perpetual Treasuries Limited beneficiary owner Arjun Aloysius, and seven other suspects have been accused over the scam.

Last week, the AG requested the Chief Justice to appoint the first trial-at-bar to hear the case on the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

The AG submitted the charges accusing former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Perpetual Treasuries Limited beneficiary owner Arjun Aloysius and seven others in the case.

Dappula de Livera requested the Chief Justice to appoint the trial-at-bar to hear the case at the Colombo High Court. (Colombo Gazette)