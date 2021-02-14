Suspicion surrounds death of man at Wellawatte construction site

Suspicion surrounds the death of a man at a construction site in Wellawatte.

The man had fallen to his death from the top floor of a building under construction at Hampdon Lane in Wellawatte last night (Saturday).

Initial investigations revealed that the man was not employed at the construction site.

According to the Police, the man had fallen from the top floor of the building at around 7.40 pm last night.

The man had died on admission to the Kalubowila Hospital.

The victim is said to be around 30-years of age but his identity has not yet been verified.

An investigation has now been launched by Colombo scene of crime officers while a separate probe is being conducted by the Wellawatte Police. (Colombo Gazette)