Over 27,500 infected in Colombo since October

Over 27,500 people have been found to be infected with the coronavirus in Colombo since October last year.

According to data released today, 27,523 people tested positive for the virus in the Colombo District since 4th October.

Colombo recorded the highest number of infections among the districts in Sri Lanka, followed by the Gampaha District.

During the 24-hours ending at 6am today a total of 280 people tested positive for the virus in Colombo.

The Gampaha District recorded 128 infections during this period while 14,993 people were found to be infected in Gampaha since 4th October.

In other areas since 4th October, 5711 people tested positive for the virus in Kalutara, 4309 in Kandy, 2328 in Kurunegala, 1999 in Galle, 1739 in Ratnapura, 1241 in Ampara, 1112 in Matara and 1059 in Kegalle.

Last week the new variant of Covid-19 belonging to the B.1.1.7 lineage found in the United Kingdom (UK), was detected in parts of Sri Lanka.

Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the Sri Jayewardenepura University, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said the virus variant was identified from samples received from Colombo, Avissawella, Biyagama and Vavuniya.

Dr. Jeewandara said the new variant of Covid-19 has a high transmission rate.

In January 2021, Sri Lanka reported that a new variant of the coronavirus found in the UK had entered Sri Lanka.

Thereafter, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said another new variant similar to that which spread across Sweden, Germany, Denmark and Iceland has also been detected in Sri Lanka.

He said at the time that identified as Lineage B.1.258, the new variant is said to be highly transmissible.

The B.1.1.7 lineage of COVID-19 identified from samples in Colombo, Avissawella, Biyagama and Vavuniya is the third variant to enter Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)