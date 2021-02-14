Official at High Commission of India in Colombo tests positive

An official working at the High Commission of India in Colombo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Keeping in line with COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by Government of Sri Lanka, the official is currently placed at a designated Sri Lankan Government medical facility, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

Family members of the official are also being governed strictly in accordance with these guidelines.

Given the nature of the duties of the concerned Secretarial staff, the official has limited interaction with most members of the High Commission and no interaction with outsiders in discharge of his official responsibilities.

However, primary contacts of the official at the High Commission are isolating themselves and are undertaking other precautionary measures in accordance with stipulated health safety norms.

The High Commission premises have been sanitized and all other necessary steps are being reinforced as per standard protocols. As such, High Commission continues to function on limited strength and follows a rotational policy in view of evolving COVID-19 situation.

The High Commission added that India remains committed to assist and cooperate with Sri Lanka to effectively fight COVID -19 in all manners possible. (Colombo Gazette)