Modi notes commitment to address concerns of Sri Lankan Tamils

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today noted the commitment of his Government to address concerns of Sri Lankan Tamils.

He said that India was always committed to ensuring Tamils in Sri Lanka live with equality, justice peace and dignity.

The Indian Prime Minister made the remarks while speaking in Chennai today.

“Our Government has always taken care of the welfare and aspirations of our Tamil brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka. It is my honour to have been the only Indian PM to visit Jaffna. Through development works we are ensuring welfare of Sri Lanka’s Tamil community. The resources given by our Government for Tamils have been much more than in the past,” he said.

The Indian Prime Minister noted that fifty thousand houses have been constructed with Indian assistance for displaced Tamils in the North and Eastern Sri Lanka while four thousand houses have been constructed in the plantation areas.

On the health side, he said that India has financed a free ambulance service which is widely used by the Tamil community while a hospital has been built in Dickoya.

To boost connectivity, the railway network to Jaffna and to Mannar is being re-built and flights have been established from Chennai to Jaffna.

“I feel happy to share that India has built the Jaffna Cultural Centre which we hope to open soon. The issue of Tamil rights has also been taken up by us consistently with Sri Lankan leaders. We are always committed to ensuring that they live with equality, justice peace and dignity,” the Indian Prime Minister said.

He also said that his Government will always protect the rightful interests of Indian fishermen.

“We have ensured early release whenever fishermen are apprehended in Sri Lanka. More than sixteen hundred fishermen have been released during our tenure. Currently, there is no Indian fisherman in Sri Lankan custody,” he said.

Modi said that three hundred and thirteen boats have also been released and India is working for the return of the rest of the boats. (Colombo Gazette)