Summons issued on seven including MPs who attended P2P protest

By Farook Sihan

Summons has been issued on seven people including some Parliamentarians who attended the Pottuvil to Point Pedro (P2P) protest recently.

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam and six others have been ordered to appear before the Kalmunai Magistrate on 30th April.

They have been accused of violating a court order by taking part in the protest.

The Police had obtained a court order against 29 people preventing them from taking part in the protest.

However, MP Rasamanickam and the six others had attended the protest, violating the court order.

Following this, the Kalmunai Police filed a case against the seven people for violating the court order.

Tamils in the North-East staged the massive protest recently to drawn attention to several of their demands.

However, Minster of Public Security, Law and Order Sarath Weerasekera later said that legal action was to be taken against the protesters.

Speaking on a private television station, Weerasekera said that the vehicles used by the protesters will also be confiscated.

The Minister had already ordered special security provided to Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran to be withdrawn after he had participated in the protest. (Colombo Gazette)