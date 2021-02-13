Former Jaffna Mayor included in Commission on human rights violations

Former Jaffna Mayor Ms. Yogeswari Patkunarajah has been included in a Presidential Commission on human rights violations.

In a gazette notice issued by the Presidential Secretariat, it was noted that a Presidential

Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights Violations was established on January 20, 2021.

The gazette notes that taking into consideration the necessity of reflecting the pluralistic character of Sri Lankan society and gender equity, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in accordance with the provisions of Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, has appointed Ms. Yogeswari Patkunarajah, as a Commissioner of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry.

The President, as per the gazette notice, has placed great trust and confidence in her prudence, ability and fidelity.

In January President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a gazette notice appointing the panel headed by Judge of the Supreme Court A.H.M.D. Nawaz.

Others in the panel are retired Inspector-General of Police Chandra Fernando and retired District Secretary Nimal Abeysiri.

The President noted that the policy of the Government of Sri Lanka is to continue to work with the United Nations and its Agencies to achieve accountability and human resource development for achieving sustainable peace and reconciliation, even though Sri Lanka withdrew from the co-sponsorship of the UN Human Rights Council resolutions on Sri Lanka.

The panel has been appointed as the Human Rights Council prepares to discuss human rights in Sri Lanka at its next session in February-March 2021. (Colombo Gazette)