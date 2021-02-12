Teacher, State ordered to pay Rs. 650,000 for slapping student

The Supreme Court today ordered the State and a teacher attached to a school in Matara to pay compensation to a student who was subjected to corporal punishment.

The Court ordered the State and the teacher to pay a sum of Rs. 650,000 as compensation for a lifelong hearing disability sustained by the student as a result of the punishment.

The teacher has been accused of slapping the male student during school hours, leading to the loss of hearing in February 2017.

The Supreme Court ordered the teacher to pay a compensation of Rs 100,000 and the State to pay Rs. 500,000.

Both parties have been instructed to settle the payment to the affected child within six months of the date of the judgement. (Colombo Gazette)