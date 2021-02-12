Minor tremor reported in Lunugala

A minor tremor was reported in Lunugala this morning, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) said.

Last month a minor tremor was recorded in the Walapane area in Nuwara Eliya.

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau had said the tremor recorded 2.0 on the Richter Scale.

On 22 January another minor earth tremor was recorded in Walapane.

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau said the tremor measured 1.8 on the Richter Scale.

Officials have also been on alert over the Victoria Dam after tremors were felt in Kandy.

Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera had said that the authorities were prepared to face an eventuality if a more powerful tremor is felt in Kandy.

Minor tremors were felt in parts of Kandy in August, September, November and December last year. (Colombo Gazette)