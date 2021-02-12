ASPI records highest single day points gain

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) today recorded the highest single day points gain in history.

The CSE said the ASPI recorded a gain of 387.19 points.

The ASPI had reportedly recorded a growth of 363 points by mid-day trading today.

The index closed with 7,985 points at the close of trading.

The CSE said the S&P SL20 index on the other hand recorded a gain of 140.96 points, closing trading with 3180.24 points.

The gain comes after trading at the CSE was halted yesterday as a result of the ASPI and S&P SL20 crashing by over 5%.  (Colombo Gazette)

