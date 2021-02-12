Army investigating incident involving soldier

The Army says it is investigating an incident involving a soldier in uniform and a group of people.

According to the Army media unit, a video is circulating on social media showing the incident taking place.

“A comprehensive investigation has been launched over the video and the incident,” the Army media unit said.

The Army said that as a disciplined institution it does not condone such acts by soldiers.

The Army media unit said that preliminary investigations revealed that a number of incidents had occurred between the soldier and the group of people in the past as well.

A comprehensive investigation has now been launched and the Army says appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the probe. (Colombo Gazette)