AG seeks CoI report on Easter attacks

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has requested for a copy of the report submitted by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said a copy of the report was requested from the Secretary to the President.

She said the request was put forth in order to consider forwarding charges against the suspects implicated with regard to the attacks.

The final report of the PCoI probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the 1st of February, 2021.

The Commission was appointed in September 2019 by former President Maithripala Sirisena, weeks ahead of the 2019 Presidential Election.

A Parliament Select Committee was also appointed to record statements related to the attacks.

In December 2020, the term of the Presidential Commission probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks was extended until January 31, 2021.

On Tuesday (09), Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera informed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) that criminal investigations and material submitted in respect of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks are incomplete and to conduct further investigations.

Several politicians and other individuals, including former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have appeared before the PCoI probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks. (Colombo Gazette)