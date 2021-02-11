Sri Lanka preparing to host LPL in August this year

Sri Lanka is preparing to host the next edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) this year.

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa said that the LPL is scheduled to be held in August.

He also said that an LPL Governing Body will be established with cabinet approval.

The Lanka Premier League is a Twenty20 cricket league launched in Sri Lanka last year.

A number of foreign players took part in the LPL last year, which was played without spectators because of the coronavirus.

Originally, the first season was supposed to be held from 18 August to 10 September 2018, but postponed multiple times due to administrative issues within SLC. (Colombo Gazette)