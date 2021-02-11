President holds talks with MPs during brief visit to Parliament

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held talks with Government Parliamentarians during his brief visit to Parliament today.

The President attended the Parliament’s morning session, alongside Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The President arrived in Parliament at 10.05 am and observed the proceedings for nearly two hours.

He thereafter left the chamber to the President’s Office in Parliament, where he held talks with several Ministers and ruling party Parliamentarians.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa later left the Parliament after 12 noon. (Colombo Gazette)