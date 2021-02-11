Police warn of various scams targeting Valentine’s Day

The Police have warned the public to remain vigilant of various scams being organized targeting Valentine’s Day, which falls on Sunday (14).

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said they have received information of various groups planning celebratory events to trap people in financial frauds.

DIG Ajith Rohana urged the public to refrain from accepting invitations for Valentine’s Day parties or events being sent via social media or email, requesting for a credit card payment or cash deposit to participate.

He further said text messages are also being circulated claiming that gifts could be delivered to the partners of individuals for Valentine’s Day, and for individuals to make cash deposits to receive the gift.

The Police Spokesman groups are engaging in such organized financial crimes, and for the public to refrain from falling victim to such scams.

He further said that parties, public gatherings and other such public events for Valentine’s Day have been prohibited under the Gazette issued for the Prevention of COVID-19.

DIG Ajith Rohana said stern action will be taken against individuals organizing such events, and hotels or guesthouses hosting such events will be sealed. (Colombo Gazette)