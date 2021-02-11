Over 400 tourists arrive from Ukraine and Kazakhstan

Two aircraft carrying over 400 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The two flights arrived at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) in Mattala.

One flight with 235 tourists arrived from Kazakhstan, while the other flight consisting of 179 tourists arrived from Ukraine.

This is the eight group of tourists to arrive in Sri Lanka from Ukraine.

Sri Lanka reopened its borders for tourism on 21st January 2021, after all international airports were closed for over 10- months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourists have been permitted to visit Sri Lanka under special health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)