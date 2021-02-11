Court instructs Parliament to delay decision on Ranjan’s seat

The Secretary General of Parliament has been instructed not to take any action regarding Opposition MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s Parliamentary seat until next week.

The Court of Appeal today ordered the Secretary General of Parliament to refrain from acting in this regard till the 16th of March.

Earlier this month, the Court of Appeal had instructed the Parliament Secretary General to not take action with regard to Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Ramanayake’s parliamentary seat until tomorrow.

The court issued the directive after Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed Parliament in January that he will seek legal opinion on MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s parliamentary seat.

MP Ranjan Ramanayake is currently imprisoned on charges of contempt of court. The Supreme Court sentenced him to four years’ rigorous imprisonment.

Following MP Ramanayake’s conviction, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had informed the Secretary General of Parliament that the MP’s seat in Parliament had become vacant. (Colombo Gazette)