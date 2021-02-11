COPE displeased after cricket officials attend meeting unprepared

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) was displeased after officials of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board attended today’s meeting unprepared.

SLC was summoned for the meeting today to discuss matters related to the finances of the cricket board.

During the meeting, it was noted that the Sri Lanka Cricket board had not submitted annual reports to Parliament for several years.

The board was instructed to submit the reports to Parliament immediately.

A number of expenses incurred by the board over the past few years was also discussed.

However, it had been found that the officials who attended the meeting were unprepared to discuss most matters.

As a result COPE Chairman, Professor Charitha Herath suspended the meeting and informed Sri Lanka Cricket officials to appear before the committee after being better prepared within a month. (Colombo Gazette)