Catholic Archbishop calls for probe on self-proclaimed pastors

Roman Catholic Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith today called for an investigation on self-proclaimed pastors.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith urged the Government to investigate the local and foreign source of funding for the pastors.

The Roman Catholic Archbishop also said that the authorities must investigate the standards and qualifications of these pastors.

“This is not freedom of religion. This will only destroy religious unity in this country,” he said.

He said that the Catholic Church does not accept these pastors and condemns their activities.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said the pastors target mainly businessmen, sports personalities and others.

He said the pastors promote teachings contrary to Christian teachings including a life full of wealth.

The Archbishop also noted that humans will die one day and cannot avoid sicknesses by taking any shortcuts.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith urged Catholics in Sri Lanka not to accept or follow the teachings of pastors.

He said that even if these pastors claim to be Christians they are not part of the Roman Catholic church. (Colombo Gazette)