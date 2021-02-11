Burial of Covid victims to be allowed only if experts agree

A decision on allowing the burial of the remains of Covid victims in Sri Lanka will be taken based only on the recommendations of the Expert Committee of the Health Ministry, State Minister Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle told Parliament today.

The State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics, and COVID Disease Control said despite Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa informing Parliament yesterday that the burial of Covid victims will be permitted, the matter will be put forth to the Expert Committee.

Stating that the Health Ministry’s Expert Committee is vested with powers to draw decisions on Covid -related matters, State Minister Fernandopulle said the decision on burials will also be taken based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee.

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress MP Rauff Hakeem thereafter slammed the State Minister and the Health Ministry, questioning if they were beyond the Prime Minister, who is entitled to make decisions on behalf of the state and its citizens.

Pointing out that the Prime Minister had made a categorical statement in Parliament announcing that burials will be permitted, he said the mature decision has been made by a very mature politician understanding the predicaments of the country, minorities and issues surrounding reconciliation.

“The burial issue has been repeatedly pushed back to the same Expert Committee. This Committee consists of pseudo scientists. They are incapable of taking a decision on the matter. The Muslim Community has staged many agitations in this regard”, he said.

He said the Prime Minister has decided on permitting burials, and and questioned as to who was beyond the Prime Minister.

Stating that authorities must act on the Prime Minister’s decision, MP Hakeem questioned as to who in the Health Ministry’s Expert Committee are blocking this decision causing racial tensions in the country.

The SLMC Leader further urged the Government to refrain from dragging the issue further and to take a mature and considered decision in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)