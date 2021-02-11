Asia’s Digital front runner Arimac Digital strikes big at National ICT Awards 2020

Sri Lanka’s premier fully-fledged digital solutions provider Arimac Digital bagged the most number of awards won by a single company, including the ‘Overall Gold Winner’ award for the most innovative products and services, at the recently concluded National ICT Awards – NBQSA 2020 ceremony, for the consecutive second year. The award ceremony was held at BMICH this year with the presence of distinguished guests including the Sports Minister, Mr Namal Rajapaksha.

The Overall Gold Award winner Arimac Digital was able to secure a total of 16 awards which included six Gold Awards, three Silver Awards, three Bronze awards and three Merit awards under the categories of Business Services, Consumer, In-House, Inclusions and Community Services, Public Sector and Government, Research and Development and Industrial. Arimac Digital has displayed its prowess as a front runner in technology verticals such as Gaming, Immersive technology and design anthropology not only in Sri Lanka but in the whole Asian region as well.

The prestigious National ICT Awards organized by NBQSA is the only local award ceremony dedicated for recognizing the ICT organizations in Sri Lanka. Out of 200 entries, Arimac Interactive Development Framework – a platform design to tweak and engineer a set of frameworks for creating new gaming experiences with minimal effort, has been recognized as the best product which won the overall category award due to the novelty and the uniqueness of the product.

“We are deeply honoured to have secured this massive victory for the second consecutive year. It proves beyond doubt that Arimac has accelerated development in the Sri Lankan ICT landscape while delivering innovation excellence at the highest level. It is a clear testament to the committed and collective efforts of the hardworking team at Arimac, and the expertise and talent they bring to the table. The National ICT Awards is the only award ceremony in Sri Lanka to recognize the efforts of ICT organizations, and this makes this win all the more special. We thank our many long-standing clients whose faith in our ability to deliver high-quality solutions inspire and drive us to keep innovating and pushing the boundaries of technology forward,” Arimac Digital Founder & CEO Chamira Jayasinghe stated.

Arimac Digital consists of young and talented in-house experts to design and develop ground-breaking innovative solutions recognized and trusted by a clientele of local and international companies,which supported Arimac to achieve big within just 10 years of operation. Achievements as such solidify Arimac Digital’s vision to enable Sri Lankan ICT industry to reach new heights by encouraging and motivating local young talent as well as minimising the brain drain.

Additionally to this prestigious award this year, Arimac Digital was also able to make a historical win at APICTA awards 2019, securing the most number of awards by a single company and also at NBQSA – National ICT Awards 2019 including the British Computer Society (BCS) Chairman’s Award and the prestigious ‘ICT Entrepreneur of the Year’ award won by Arimac Digital’s Founder/ Chief Executive Officer Chamira Jayasinghe and They also have been recognized and certified as one of Sri Lanka’s Great Places to work in 2020.