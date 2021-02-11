Anyone suffering from flu symptoms must seek medical attention

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Anyone suffering from flu symptoms must immediately seek medical attention, health officers said.

The Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association said symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, and wheezing should be immediately addressed.

The Association’s Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that as PHI officers are facing issues with regard to the detection of Covid patients, the public have been advised to seek medical attention if they suffer from any health issue.

He said there is a delay in the detection of Covid infected individuals, and this was due to broken PCR machines and staff involved in collecting PCR samples being infected.

Therefore, he advised people suffering from flu symptoms to immediately seek medical attention.

Baalasooriya said most people who have been suffering from such symptoms have almost always tested positive for COVID-19 after being subjected to PCR tests.

Pointing out that such people remain asymptomatic, he called on the public to refrain from remaining at home and to obtain medical treatment to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)