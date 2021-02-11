AG requests Chief Justice to appoint trial-at-bar on bond scam

By Easwaran Rutnam

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today requested the Chief Justice to appoint a trial-at-bar to hear the case on the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

The AG submitted the charges accusing former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Perpetual Treasuries Limited owner Arjun Aloysius and eight others in the case.

Dappula de Livera requested the Chief Justice to appoint a trial-at-bar to hear the case at the Colombo High Court, Coordinating Officer of Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne told Colombo Gazette.

He noted that a trial-at-bar was required as the accused had created major losses to the country through their actions.

The Attorney General also noted that there was loss of public confidence on the Central Bank as a result of the scam.

Karunanayake and businessman Arjun Aloysius were indicted in a bribery case earlier this month. They were granted bail after the indictments were served on six separate counts.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Commission (CIABOC) had filed a case against Karunanayake for buying a house with money issued by a company headed by Aloysius.

In September 2020, Karunanayake and Aloysius were indicted for allegedly committing an offense under Section 19 (c) of the Bribery Act.

Karunanayake was the Finance Minister at the time of the bond scam.

PTL Beneficial Owner Aloysius is the son-in-law of the then Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran. (Colombo Gazette)