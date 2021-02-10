Virus found to be spreading rapidly outside Colombo

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A high level of transmission of the coronavirus has been reported from outside the Colombo District, the Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association warned.

The Association’s Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that a high number of Covid infected people are being detected on a regular basis from other Districts.

He said a large number of Covid infected people have been constantly reported from the Gampaha, Badulla, Kandy, Kurunegala, Galle, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Matara, Matale, and Ampara Districts over the last few days.

The Public Health Inspectors are reportedly facing multiple issues in the detection of Covid cases at present.

Baalasooriya said less PCR tests are being conducted currently, resulting in the delay of detection of Covid infected individuals.

He said due to broken PCR machines and a number of staff members involved in PCR testing having been infected, test results have been delayed between four to seven days, stagnating the process.

The PHI Association Secretary said the interruption in the process is further delaying detection, contact tracing, and quarantine measures.

Baalasooriya said the non-detection of infected people poses the risk of the virus continuing to spread unknowingly to more individuals and other less affected areas. (Colombo Gazette)