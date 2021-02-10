US Senate decides to impeach former President Donald Trump

Democrats prosecuting the case opened Tuesday’s proceedings by showing a video montage of Mr Trump’s 6 January speech and the deadly rioting by some of his supporters.

“That’s a high crime and misdemeanour,” Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland said of the footage. “If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there’s no such thing.”

Lawyers for the former president argued it was unconstitutional to put a former president through the process at all and accused Democrats of being politically motivated.

The 56-44 split means six Republicans joined Democrats in voting to go ahead with the trial.

Although this shows some bipartisanship, this result implies loyalty toward the former president in his party remains high enough to avoid a conviction.

A two-thirds majority is required to convict Mr Trump in the evenly split 100-seat Senate.