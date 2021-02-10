US envoy questions poor coverage of P2P protest by Colombo media

The United States (US) Ambassador to Sri Lanka has questioned the poor coverage of the Pottuvil to Point Pedro (P2P) protest by the by Colombo-based media.

Ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz tweeted saying a peaceful protest is an important right in any democracy.

She also said that significant and legitimate concerns should be heard.

“I saw Tamil media coverage of the march from Pottuvil to Point Pedro and wondered why it was not more widely covered by Colombo-based media?” the Ambassador tweeted.

Tamils in the North-East staged the massive protest last week to drawn attention to several of their demands.

However, Minster of Public Security, Law and Order Sarath Weerasekera said that legal action is to be taken against the protesters.

Speaking on a private television station, Weerasekera said that the vehicles used by the protesters will also be confiscated.

The Minister had already ordered special security provided to Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran to be withdrawn after he had participated in the protest. (Colombo Gazette)