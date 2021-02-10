Speaker refuses to issue order on Ranjan Ramanayake

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today refused to give an order to the Prison authorities to present Opposition MP Ranjan Ranjan Ramanayake to Parliament.

He said that he will not do so until the court issues a verdict.

The opposition today requested the Speaker to ensure Ramanayake is brought to Parliament tomorrow.

Ramanayake is currently imprisoned on charges of contempt of court. The Supreme Court sentenced him to four years rigorous imprisonment.

Earlier this month, the Court of Appeal today instructed the Parliament Secretary General to not take action with regard to Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Ramanayake’s parliament seat.

The Court informed the Parliament Secretary General to refrain from acting on MP Ramanayake’s parliament seat until 12 February 2021.

The Court issued the directive, after Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed Parliament in January that he will seek legal opinion on MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s parliamentary seat.

Following MP Ramanayake’s conviction, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had informed the Secretary General of Parliament that the MP’s seat in Parliament has become vacant. (Colombo Gazette)