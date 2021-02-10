Seylan Bank continues Digital Marketing Leadership into 2021

Seylan Bank, the pioneering bank in digital and social media marketing, picked up accolades at the recently concluded SLIM DIGIS 2020 with a Silver for “Deken Dunne”, its digital marketing campaign on personal loans. The award is a further endorsement of the pioneering digital native with the highest number of social media followers and ranked #1 Fastest growing Finance sector page in Sri Lanka from March-June & Aug-December 2020 by Social Bakers©.

The “Bank with a Heart” has always focused on customer convenience and began its digital transformation well ahead of the curve to suit modern-day customer requirements. As a financial brand in the digital space, Seylan has gained over 650,000 followers on Facebook alone, and was ranked 87th in financial brands of the world and the 1st in Sri Lanka for the best use of social media by “The Financial Brand” website.

Seylan Bank won two merit recognitions for Seylan “Travel the Island” website and Seylan “Offers Rasiya” campaign at the SLIM DIGIS Award Ceremony 2020 held on the 21st of January, in addition to the Silver. One of the first to disrupt traditional norms in marketing with content driven digital narratives, Seylan Bank won two Gold awards at the inaugural SLIM DIGIS 2019 for the revolutionary “How to balance your Baba” campaign developed to promote the Bank’s Travel the Island credit card offers. It became a trendsetter for digital marketing, having been completely promoted only over Social Media, as never before seen in Sri Lanka.

“At Seylan Bank, digital marketing is an extended part of our 360 marketing mix and communication activities, and not a separate entity. Digital is here to stay, and adapting to it is crucial for business continuation as we saw globally over the past year. We have a team that is passionate about the digital future and has strategically integrated digital media into our day-to-day business. We believe in engaging customers through social media and building conversation through innovative means, gaining insight to deliver new age banking solutions” said Gamika De Silva, AGM Marketing & Sales Seylan Bank, discussing the Bank’s focus on digital marketing.

Seylan Bank has carried out several innovative digital engagement ideas for different market segments over the past year, specialy in the backdrop of the pandemic. The ‘Seylan Tikiri’ video series with Dr. Kumudu on Child Psychology focused on Children who were compelled to stay at home all day for a long time, a video series on YouTube with Business Tips for SMEs, the Seylan Tkiri “Wadihitiyo saha Podihitiyo” Digital Campaign, the Seylan Smart Banking 24/7 Digital Campaign, the “Suba Dasun” Digital Campaign and the ‘Past memories of Roy-Tho for School Cricket’ Digital Series were some of the innovative customer focused digital initiatives that took place.

Organized by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing, the SLIM DIGIS celebrate and commend corporates on their best digital marketing efforts, creativity and talent with the hope of encouraging organizations to amplify their efforts on digital platforms to reach global digital marketing standards.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class service. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 173 branches across the country and an ATM network of 216 units. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organisation with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised upward, from ‘A-(lka)’ to ‘A (lka)’. The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global. Seylan Bank has also been named the Most Popular Banking Service Provider in Sri Lanka in Customer Experience by LMD consecutively in 2019 and 2020. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensure excellence across all endeavours.