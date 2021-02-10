Parliament informed that Sumanthiran’s life still under threat

Parliament was informed today that the life of Tamil National Alliance (TNA) legislator, M.A Sumanthiran was still under threat.

Sumanthiran revealed in Parliament that he had been informed by Law and Order Minister Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara one month ago that there was still a threat to his life.

He said that he was given special security by the Government on the basis that there was a threat to his life and he had not made a request.

However, he said that if anything happens to his life now he will hold Minister Sarath Weerasekara responsible.

Weerasekara had ordered the removal of Sumanthiran’s security for attending a protest in the North last week.

The Law and Order Minister defended the decision saying he is not prepared to allow the security forces to be used to give special security to an MP who violates a court order and attends a protest despite there being a threat to his life.

Sumanthiran, however, said that the court order did not have his name on the document so he had not violated any court order.

Several Opposition members, including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and some members of the Government urged the Speaker to ensure the special security granted to Sumanthiran is restored. (Colombo Gazette)