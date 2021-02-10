Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Sri Lanka’s assurance on burials

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed Sri Lanka’s assurance on the burial of Muslim coronavirus victims.

Khan, who is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka next week, tweeted welcoming Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assurance given in Parliament that Muslims will be allowed to bury those who died from the coronavirus.

“We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19,” Imran Khan tweeted.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa made the announcement when questions were raised on the Government’s rejection of burials, which is practiced in other countries.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP S.M. Marikkar had pointed out that State Minister of Primary Healthcare, Epidemics, and COVID Disease Control, (Dr.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle had informed Parliament yesterday (9) that COVID-19 does not spread through water.

Citing this statement, MP Marikkar questioned the Government under what grounds it was still refusing to grant permission for the burial of the remains of COVID victims in the country.

The Prime Minister responded saying permission will be granted.

Concerns have been repeatedly raised over the forced cremation of Muslim COVID victims in Sri Lanka. The Opposition, civil society, and various other groups have called on the Government to stop such forced cremations.(Colombo Gazette)