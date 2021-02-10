Over 7000 found to be infected in 10 days

Over 7000 people have been found to be infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka over the past ten days.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said 7054 confirmed Covid patients have been reported from the 1st – 10th of February, 2021.

The highest number of patients were reported from the Colombo District. A total of 1971 patients had been reported from Colombo, 1266 from Gampaha, 712 from Badulla, 702 from Kandy, 545 from Kurunegala, and 495 from Kalutara.

Meanwhile, 283 Covid patients were detected from Galle, 178 from Ratnapura, 123 from Matara, 107 from Matale, 102 from Ampara, 81 from Puttalam, 75 each from Anuradhapura and Hambantota, 71 from Nuwaraeliya, and 66 from Kegalle.

The NOCPC said 35 patients have been reported from Mannar, 30 each from Polonnaruwa and Vavuniya, 27 from Monaragala, 14 each from Kilonochchi and Trincomalee, 13 from Batticaloa, seven from Jaffna, and four from Mullativu.

The Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Kurunegala, Kandy, Badulla, and Galle Districts have been identified as high-risk areas for the spread of the coronavirus.

The NOCPC said 976 infected people were detected in Sri Lanka in the last 24-hours ending at 06am today.

Among the group, 975 were detected in various parts of the country, while one infected individual was a Sri Lankan who had returned from overseas recently.

From the 975 infected individuals, 252 were detected from the Colombo District, 227 from Gampaha, 150 from Kandy, and nearly 346 from the remaining Districts.

Five more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported yesterday, taking the death toll in Sri Lanka to 370.

Among the deaths, 13 were reported during the first wave of COVID-19, while 357 were reported during the second wave which broke out in October 2020.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka has increased to 71,210 as of today, with 65,052 recoveries, and 5,788 still under medical care.

The NOCPC said 9,062 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine at 94 quarantine centres across the country. (Colombo Gazette)