Mallika Hemachandra Jewellers announces attractive offers and promotions with ‘Fabulous February’

Mallika Hemachandra Jewellers (MHJ), the leader in timeless, exquisitely crafted jewellery in Sri Lanka., announced ‘Fabulous February’, a lineup of attractive offers and promotions offered to customers throughout the month. Accordingly, customers can enjoy up to 35 percent discounts and Zero interest installments up to 60 months for purchases made in February. The Fabulous February gift collection features a gifts starting at Rs 11,000 and 22kt gold valentine (personalized) pendants for just the gold price only.

In addition, MHJ’s Fabulous February also includes a promotion on gold chains for just the gold price when customers purchase jewellery over the value of Rs 50,000 as well as a chance to win romantic getaways at the Marriott Bay – Weligama. Customers can also enjoy a special discounts on the latest Peacock Collection in 22kt gold along with exclusive old gold jewellery exchange rates.

“At MJH, we have always put our customers first. February is a month in which the world celebrates romantic love. In these challenging times, celebrating love is more important than ever. Hence, we decided to offer our customers a lineup of offers and promotions in celebration of the month of romantic love,” commented Ms.Chamindri Hemachandra – Managing Director.

Customers can purchase MJH designer pieces at all their seven branches or shop online. MJH offers free delivery within Western Province within two days of the purchase for customers who purchase online. Customers can reach MHJ on 0112688531 or visit www.mallikahemachandra.com for more inquiries.

First incorporated in 1968, Mallika Hemachandra Jewellers has become Leading Women Jeweller in the jewellery industry in Sri Lanka. The Company’s core pillars are quality, design capability, inimitability and innovation. MHJ has triumphed in the country’s jewellery industry since the beginning and crafted a name that has become a point of reference for innovative designs and craftsmanship.