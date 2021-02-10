Government insists no political prisoners in Sri Lanka

The Government today insisted that there are no political prisoners in Sri Lanka.

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam questioned the Government over the failure to release Tamil political prisoners.

He reminded the Government that it campaigned at the last Parliamentary election, promising to free the Tamil political prisoners.

However, Justice Minister Ali Sabry responded saying that there are no political prisoners in Sri Lanka.

He said that there are however some people in prison against who charges have not been filed or cases are pending.

The Minister said that discussions were held with the Attorney General and Chief Justice on steps to be taken to expedite the pending cases.

He also said that 12,843 LTTE suspects who were in custody following the end of the war in 2009 have since been rehabilitated and released into society. (Colombo Gazette)