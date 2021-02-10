Decision to reopen schools postponed to 15 March

The decision to reopen schools in the country has been postponed to 15 March, the Education Ministry said today.

The Education Ministry said that schools in the Western Province which were to reopen on 15th February will now reopen on 15 March.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Education Ministry said the practical exams of the GCE Ordinary Level Examination will be held as usual following the written examination.

The GCE Ordinary Level Examination will get underway from 1- 11 March 2021. (Colombo Gazette)