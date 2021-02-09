Wimal refuses to withdraw statement on SLPP leadership

Minister Wimal Weerawansa has refused to withdraw his recent statement made with regard to the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s (SLPP) leadership.

Speaking to reporters today, the leader of the National Freedom Front said he will apologise if the stand he took on key issues in the past, such as the Presidential Election victories of both Mahinda Rajapaksa and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, were also wrong.

Minister Weerawansa said he did not say prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa should be removed as the leader of the SLPP, but that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should be given a higher post within the party.

He explained that a request was made to provide the President a more suitable high- ranking post within the SLPP, while Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa remained as the leader.

Wimal Weerawansa said this move will be beneficial not only for the Government, but for the country as well.

Stating that there is no rule preventing political parties from commenting on other political factions, Minister Weerawansa said the constitution of Sri Lanka does not prohibit such freedom of expression.

If that was the case, the SLPP and its alliance members cannot comment on the United National Party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, and other opposition parties, he pointed out.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa’s comments come, after the SLPP yesterday demanded him to withdraw his statement in which he had proposed that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa be made leader of the alliance.

Responding to MP Weerawansa, SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam told reporters yesterday (8) the Minister has no right to comment or make any decision with regard to the alliance.

He further said the SLPP’s stance is that Minister Weerawansa must extend an apology to the public in this regard and must also withdraw his statement. (Colombo Gazette)