Seylan Credit Cards offer 0% instalments on a multitude of essential services

Seylan Bank, the bank with a heart, offers its customers the opportunity to avail a 12 month 0% instalment easy payment plan (EPP) on Credit Card transactions for Health, Education, Insurance and Overseas ticket purchases. This facility enables Seylan customers to manage their vital financials during a time of crisis against the typically higher value transactions in these essential sectors.

Seylan Credit Cards are the “essential card” within the market, offering exceptional benefits on daily essentials. Through this offering, Seylan introduced a 0% interest EPP for any payment above Rs. 15,000 up to Rs. 500,0000 per annum for Hospital bills, Education payments, Insurance, Overseas ticket purchases, Gym memberships and Optical purchases.

A host of other discounts are also available for Electronics & Furniture purchases at selected merchant outlets such as Damro, Abans, Singer, Arpico, Singhagiri, Softlogic, Dinapala, Future World, Browns, Daraz.lk, ikman.lk, idealz, Kapruka, Bigdeals.lk, wasi.lk, takas.lk, buyabans.lk, singer.lk, mysoftlogic.lk, Seetha holdings, Natuzzi, Lionco, and Sampath Sofa.

In addition to the above offers, Seylan Credit Cardholders can avail discounts of 30% at any Keells outlet during weekends on fresh meat purchases for bills over Rs. 3000. Seylan VISA Signature & World Mastercard cardholders are entitled to a 20% waive off on bills at any Keells outlet islandwide. Valid until 30th March 2021.

Seylan cardholders can visit www.seylan.lk or call on 011-2008-888 to speak to a Seylan representative to convert their payments into instalment plans under this scheme. Team Seylan invites all customers to reap the benefits of these offers to ease their financial burdens during a time of great financial challenge.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class service. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 173 branches across the country and an ATM network of 216 units. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organisation with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised upward, from ‘A-(lka)’ to ‘A (lka)’. The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global. Seylan Bank has also been named the Most Popular Banking Service Provider in Sri Lanka in Customer Experience by LMD consecutively in 2019 and 2020. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all endeavours.