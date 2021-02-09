Sex workers arrested following raid on brothel in Padukka

Three women engaged in the sex industry have been arrested following raid on a brothel in Padukka.

The Police said that the raid was carried out after information was received that a brothel was being operated in the guise of a hotel.

A search warrant was obtained by the Police following which the raid was conducted.

The manager of the brothel and three women were arrested during the raid.

The Police said the manager of the brothel is a resident of Padukka.

The sex workers are aged 34, 40 and 46. They are to be produced in court. (Colombo Gazette)