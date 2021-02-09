Preschools in Western Province to reopen next week

All preschools in the Western Province, except in select areas, will reopen next week.

State Minister Piyal Nishantha said preschools in places identified as high- risk Covid areas will remain closed.

He said the preschools permitted to reopen will resume operations from 15th February.

All preschools were temporarily closed following the first coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. They were later reopened from the 10th of August.

However, all preschools were once again temporarily closed following the second wave of the coronavirus which was reported in October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)