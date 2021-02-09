Nations Trust Bank appoints Dr. Ramesh Shanmuganathan to its Board of Directors

Nations Trust Bank recently announced that Dr. Ramesh Shanmuganathan has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Nations Trust Bank PLC with effect from January 25, 2021.

As a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience, Dr. Shanmuganathan currently serves as an Executive Vice President of the John Keells group. He provides stewardship for the business led digital/IT strategy and execution across the John Keells group as the Group Chief Information Officer as well as provide leadership to John Keells IT and John Keells X as the Chief Executive. He brings to the Bank, as the financial services arm of the group, his wealth of experience, expertise and stewardship.

Dr. Shanmuganathan is a Hayes-Fulbright Scholar and is currently reading for his Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) at the International School of Management, Paris. He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Technology Management from Keisei International University in Seoul, South Korea. Dr. Shanmuganathan started his academic career at the University of Moratuwa, graduating in Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering with a First Class honours. He further pursued a Masters degrees in Business Administration from Postgraduate Institute of Management, University of Sri Jayewardenepura as well as in Computer of Science & Information Technology from Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, USA, where he graduated with Phi Kappa Phi Honours.

He is also a Chartered Engineer and Chartered IT Professional and a Fellow of the British Computer Society and Institute of Engineers, UK.

In addition to the Chairman, Gihan Cooray and Director and Chief Executive Officer, Priyantha Talwatte, the board of Nation’s Trust Bank includes Conrad D’Souza, Rachini Rajapaksa, Russell De Mel, Savanth Sebastian, Chanaka Wickramasuriya, Prasanna De Silva, Suran Wijesinghe, Sumit Maheshwari, SherinCader, Arjun Fernando and Ramesh Shanmuganathan.

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today. Stemming from its vision of “helping people and businesses by providing financial services and information to achieve their goals and aspirations in a sustainable way”, the Bank serves a diverse range of customers across both individual and corporate, with an enviable portfolio of banking and financial products and services. Strongly focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, the Bank is a pioneer in many innovative customer centric banking solutions such as extended banking hours, and FriMi – Sri Lanka’s first digital banking experience. Delivering premium value, service and connecting its Cardmembers to rewarding experiences and opportunities Nations Trust Bank PLC is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country and has an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network.