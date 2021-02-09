Journalist who went missing at Mini World’s End found dead

A journalist who went missing while on a tour to the Mini World’s End in Madulsima over the weekend has been found dead.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said a group of military personnel had been deployed to locate the missing journalist, who is an employee of a private media institution in Sri Lanka.

General Shavendra Silva said on his instructions, military personnel from the search and rescue unit of the Army’s Special Task Force had been deployed to find the missing journalist.

The officers had inspected nearly 200 feet of the precipice, by climbing down using ropes, he said.

The Army Commander further said the officers had initially inspected 90 feet of the precipice, and have so far inspected nearly 200 feet. (Colombo Gazette)