Isolation lifted in parts of Matale and Kattankudy

The isolation imposed in ten Grama Niladhari Divisions (GND) in Kattankudy in the Batticaloa District and two areas in Matale have been lifted with immediate effect.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said however, the isolation status of Mothinar North, Sinnathona Road, Gafoor Lane, Telecom Road, 1st cross Road, and Fowzie Mawatha under the Kattankudy 166 Grama Niladhari Division will continue.

Thereby, the isolation status has been lifted in the 162 A Kattankudy 06 South, 162 B Kattankudy 06 West, 164 Kattankudy 04, 164 B Kattankudy 05 North, 164 A Kattankudy 05, 164 C Kattankudy 04 West, 167 Kattankudy 01, 167 C new Kattankudy North, 167 D Kattankudy West, 167 A Kattankudy Central Grama Niladhari Divisions from 06am today.

Meanwhile, the isolation imposed on Isman Mawatha and the Warakamura area under the Meedeniya Grama Niladhari Division in Matale too has been lifted from this morning.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the areas were previously isolated due to the detection of a large number of Covid infected persons on a daily basis. (Colombo Gazette)