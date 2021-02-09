IGP instructed to conduct further investigations into Easter attacks

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has informed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) that criminal investigations and material submitted in respect of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks are incomplete.

The AG has directed IGP C. D. Wickremaratne to conduct further investigations into the attacks that occurred on 21 April 2019.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne told Colombo Gazette that the AG further instructed the IGP to submit the material called for without delay.

She said after inspecting the material submitted thus far, the AG had issued a 30-page directive to the IGP.

AG de Livera has also requested the IGP to obtain a copy of the report submitted by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry from the President’s Secretary, and to conduct further investigations if necessary.

The IGP has been instructed to take necessary measures to obtain more statements and witness evidence in this regard.

AG Dappula de Livera further directed the IGP to follow his advise issued today (9), implement all recommendations, and report back to him within 14 days. (Colombo Gazette)