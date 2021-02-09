Sri Lanka to review trade deals still under discussion

The Government is to review trade agreements that are still under discussion, the Cabinet announced today.

The Cabinet said regional trade accords and independent trade accords are main features of international trade, while they have been escalated in number and complexity at present.

Stating that although Sri Lanka has entered into several such accords, the Cabinet said it has been observed that no expected results have been gained from those.

Therefore, the Minister of Trade has submitted a proposal to re-initiate discussions by reviewing such agreements still under discussion in accordance with the ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’.

The proposal further requests to study the possibility of entering into new regional trade accords and independent trade accords in the future.

The Cabinet announced that the proposal submitted by the Minister of Trade in this regard has been approved. (Colombo Gazette)