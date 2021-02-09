Dialog Business Services Certified as a ‘Great Workplace’

Reiterating its commitment in establishing a high-performance and diverse work culture delivering an impactful contribution, Dialog Business Services (DBS) a fully owned subsidiary of Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, recently became the first captive Customer Interaction Centre within the BPM industry to be certified as a ‘Great Workplace’ whilst also being recognized as one of the ‘10 Best Workplaces for Women in Sri Lanka – 2020’ by Great Place to Work® – Sri Lanka.

A global authority on high-performance workplace cultures, the Great Place to Work® institute provides the benchmarks, frameworks and expertise needed to recognize outstanding work environments. This accreditation and recognition represent the voice of DBS employees who responded to the survey by Great Place to Work® which primarily evaluated the hygiene factors of Trust through Credibility, Respect and Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie within an organization – pre-requisites of a foundation in establishing a ‘Great Workplace’. The evaluation model is used to assess workplaces and its results allow companies to benchmark themselves against the best workplaces across the globe.

On achieving this milestone, Sandra De Zoysa, Group Chief Customer Officer of Dialog Axiata PLC and Director of Dialog Business Services stated, “In the service industry we operate, our people are the greatest asset, and we are extremely honoured and humbled to receive this accreditation and recognition as it reflects the people-centric culture and service ethos Dialog aims to foster.” She further added “We celebrate an employee’s individuality, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who chooses to work with us can reach their full potential whilst making a valuable contribution to the Company. Therefore, I take this opportunity to congratulate DBS and thank the team for their continued commitment to serving our customers. Earning the certification of a ‘Great Workplace’ and being recognized as one of the ‘10 Best Workplaces for Women in Sri Lanka – 2020’ is a testament to our commitment in creating and nurturing a culture that puts its members first. We also aim to advance diversity and inclusion, build greater transparency through communication and collaboration and encourage our team to be change-makers with emphasis on respect for all, whilst being grounded on our core value of “Service from the Heart”.

Great Place to Work® is a global authority in Workplace Culture Assessment and Recognition. The Company’s framework is the ‘Gold-Standard’ in workplaces culture and is endorsed by over 10,000 organizations in more than 58 countries. These organizations trust the Great Place to Work® Model© to enable them to build and sustain a High-Trust, Hight-Performance Culture™ by focusing on the workplace experience of every employee. This work drives their mission: to build a better world by helping every organisation become a ‘Great Place to Work for ALL’.