Wages Board approves Rs. 1,000 as daily wage for plantation workers

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Wages Board of Sri Lanka has approved a daily wage of Rs. 1,000 for plantation workers.

The Wages Board has agreed to pay a daily wage of Rs. 900 and a budget allowance of Rs. 100 per day, amounting to the total daily wage of Rs 1,000 that has been repeatedly requested for by plantation workers.

Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) Vice President Senthil Thondaman told Colombo Gazette that the proposal put forth by the plantation trade unions had received the support of the three government nominees.

The proposal calling for Rs. 1,000 as the daily wage for plantation workers was passed after securing 11 votes, including that of the government nominees.

He said the payment amount approved today is apart from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ Trust Fund (ETF) payments, which will be paid separately.

Thondaman said the CWC is pleased that the proposal, which was the vision of the party’s late leader Arumugam Thondaman, has been approved after much obstacles.

He further extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva.

CWC Vice President Thondaman said he along with Party Secretary and State Minister Jeewan Thondaman, and party member Rameshwaran had personally visited Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today to extend their gratitude in this regard.

He further appreciated the support extended by Labour Minister Nimla Siripala de Silva, stating that the Minister had provided his maximum support to push for the Rs. 1,000 daily wage for plantation workers.

The Cabinet recently announced it will ensure the proposed Rs. 1,000 daily wage for plantation workers was given, following which private plantation companies had submitted fresh proposals earlier this month.

Thereafter, plantation workers last week boycotted work to urge authorities to grant them a daily wage of Rs. 1,000. (Colombo Gazette)